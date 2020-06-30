THE Kaduna Line Transport Service has fumigated 105 vehicles in its fleet to protect passengers against COVID-19 infection, preparatory to the resumption of the interstate travels on Wednesday.

Mr Augustine Ogar, the Managing Director of the company made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Ogar said the fumigation exercise was imperative as part of precautionary measures in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols, to protect commuters and stem further spread of the pandemic.

He said the company had provided infrared temperature machines, facemasks and hand sanitisers as well as manifest for contact tracing of passengers in the vehicles.

“We put in place effective measures to enable passengers wash their hands before they get into the vehicles.

“Seating arrangement of passengers in the vehicles are adjusted with a slight increment in transport fare to make up for the empty seats.

“We have ensured that our staff including drivers are well equipped to maintain safety standards and strict adherence to road safety and traffic regulations.

“Speed limit and trackers are underway to ensure best practices in our operations, ” he said.

Ogar noted that the company had over 90 private investors, adding that effective measures were adopted to woo investors, expand its capital base and enhance its operations.

According to him, the company operates across nine states while plans are underway to expand its outreach to other states in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday announced series of measures for the Phase II Eased Lockdown including the lifting of the ban on interstate travels beginning from July 1.

NAN

– June 30, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)