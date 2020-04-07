JUSTICE Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, has extended the suspension of court sittings in the country till further notice. He said the extension was necessary because of the measures in place to fight COVID-19.

The CJN, in a statement made available to Realnews, said: “In view of the fact that the initial two weeks suspension of courts sittings will expire on 7th April 2020, I hereby extend the suspension of court sittings till further notice, given the lockdown measure put in place by Federal and some state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Despite the extension, the CJN said courts would sit for urgent and time-bound matters. “Your lordships are, however, to note that courts are expected to sit particularly to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound in line with our extant laws,” he said.

The extension comes two weeks after Justice Muhammad ordered all heads of courts in the country to suspend court sittings. The initial suspension took effect on March 24.

Apr. 7, 2020 @ 21:25 GMT

