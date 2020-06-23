THE Kaduna State Government has started the review of the 2020 Operational Plan of its Multi-sectoral Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition (KDMSPAN) to include Coronavirus (COVID-19) response activities.

Mr. Mahmoud Yamusa, Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission (PBC), said this at the on-going two-day Food and Nutrition Coordination Meeting with Development Partners, organised by the Commission.

Yamusa, who was represented by the Director, Development Aid Coordination, PBC, Mr. Salisu Lawal, said that the review was necessary following the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on nutrition intervention in the state.

He said that the review was also to enable the state to implement nutrition activities in line with the COVID-19 nutrition response.

On his part, Lawal said that the objectives of the coordination meeting were to review performance and identify challenges.

“This will enable us to identify realistic and achievable activities for implementation in the 2020 operational plan in the second and third quarters in line with COVID-19 realities.

“The meeting was also organised to identify new opportunities and develop concrete actions for efficient and effective implementation.

“We hope to achieve this through effective collaboration with the state’s Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP) and other development partners,” he said.

Dr Zainab Muhammad-Idris, Project Manager, World Bank-supported Accelerating Nutrition Result in Nigeria (ANRiN), said the guidelines on the review of the nutrition plan were very crucial.

According to her, the review will ensure that the activities respond to emerging issues occasioned by COVID-19.

Earlier, Malam Isah Ibrahim, Nutrition Advocacy Advisor, Save the Children International, commended PBC for organising the meeting to address challenges affecting nutrition intervention in the state.

Ibrahim, however, noted that nutrition line Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state have not been implementing nutrition activities.

According to him, only the State Emergency Management Agency has submitted a proposal for the implementation of nutrition activities. “This is not good enough,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs. Sarah Kwasu, State Team Lead, Alive and Thrive (Fhi 360), said that the MDAs needed to be proactive in demanding for funds to carry out nutrition activities. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 14:29 GMT |

