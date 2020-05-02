The management of the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC), has released the list of locations of temporary neighbourhood markets in the state.

Muhammad Bayero, the Managing Director of the Agency, in a statement on Friday in Kaduna, said the markets will become operational from Saturday, May 2.

Bayero said the measure was sequel to directive of the state government to shut down all major markets and replaced with temporary neighbourhood markets while the Quarantine Orders are still in force.

He said the temporary markets would be located in public facilities which had been selected to foster easy access and remove the need for long commutes to get essentials.

The managing director explained that traders of food and essential commodities would be allocated space to sell their goods in the designated markets which should operate between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

According to him, traders and customers are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing in the temporary markets.

Bayero added that security agencies would enforce compliance with required conditions and ensure that businesses are conducted in an atmosphere of law and order.

He, however, urged the members of the public to operate within the arrangements so that consumers could purchase essentials in safe conditions designed to reduce the risk of infection of COVID-19.

Bayero listed some public primary schools designated as temporary markets to include Unguwan Romi Primary School; Gonin Gora Primary School, Nasarawa LEA Primary School and Narayi Primary School.

He added: “Also are Sabon Tasha Primary School,; LEA Kudenda, Primary School Rido, Primary School at NNPC Junction, Unguwan Boro Secondary School, and GDSS Narayi all in Chikun Local Government Area.

“While Kaduna south LGA would have Barnawa LEA I, Barnawa LEA II, LEA Maichibi Television, LEA Babban Dodo, Government Secondary School, Kakuri, and LEA Chawai Road Unguwan Sanusi.

“Others are LEA I and II Unguwan Muazu, LEA Kargi, Government Secondary School Richifa Street, Tudun Wada, LEA Kurmin Mashi, LEA Kinkinau, LEA Kagoro Road and LEA Badikko.”

In Kaduna North LGA, the designated markets were Tafawa Balewa Government Secondary School, Kabala; LEA Unguwan Rimi I and II, LEA Unguwan Sarki (Black and White), LEA Kawo, LEA Badarawa and LEA Malali.

Others are LEA Maiduguri Road; LEA Katsina Road, LEA Kigo Road, LEA Abakpa, LEA Hayin Banki, LEA Rafin Guza and Capital School.

Igabi LGA would have LEA Lokoja Road; Government Secondary School Makarfi Road, LEA Shawai, Government Secondary School Rigasa, Model Primary School Mando, Government Secondary School, Rigachikun and Mamman Jalo Primary School.

Others are GGSS Rigasa; LEA Barakallahu, Permanent Market Site by Rail Station, LEA Lokoja Road and LEA Hayin Dan Mani. (NAN)

