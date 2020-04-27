Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on Monday donated Three Hilux vans, 15 motorcycles and other items worth over N147 million to the Nigerian Army to help in combating kidnapping and other violent criminal activities in the state.

Sule, while presenting the items to Lt.-Col. Musa Aliyu, the Commandant, 177 Guard Battalion, Keffi, in Lafia, said the donation was necessitated by the determination of his administration to tackle criminal elements.

He said, in spite of the scourge of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world, criminal elements have not desisted from their evil activities of causing innocent residents of the state grief.

He said that the items were donated to equip the newly established military camps at Kanyehu in Toto and Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa LGAs to combat the criminal elements.

Sule also said that the state government would give N10 million monthly for the sustenance of the two camps in addition to other items.

He listed the items donated to includes Three Hilux pick-up vans, 15 motorcycles, 100 mattresses, 12 hand-held radio, 10 small techno handsets and Five power generating sets.

Sule also said he had approved the construction of four bullet proof observation posts – two in each camp, one solar powered borehole in each camp and installation of solar powered lights around the camps.

Sule reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of people in the state.

“The challenges of COVID-19 notwithstanding, government cannot shy away from its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property,’’ he said.

The governor used the medium to expressed gratitude to all the security agencies including the Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) among others for their efforts toward safeguarding the state.

Sule assured the security agencies that government would continue to support them where necessary to in order to effectively carryout their responsibility.

He, therefore, advised criminals to either leave the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law as there was no hiding place for them anymore.

Responding, Lt. Col. Aliyu expressed gratitude to Gov. Sule and the state government for the support and promised that they would not relent until the state was free of criminals. (NAN)

