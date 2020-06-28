The Kwara government has expressed gratitude to organisations and individuals for contributing to its fight against the COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of Kwara Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, paid tributes to the donors on Sunday while receiving two motorised modular fumigators from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

Alabi, who thanked the Ooni for contributing to the COVID-19 fight, described him as illustrious, intelligent and selfless given his decision to commit personal resources to help humanity.

He said the partnership and support of various individuals and organisations had boosted the state government’s COVID-19 intervention in a significant way.

The Ooni, who was represented by Oba Muraina Asoya of Isoya Kingdom, commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on his fight against the pandemic.

According to him, the donation of the fumigators was to complement the state government’s quick response to the pandemic.

The monarch affirmed that it was time people took the pandemic seriously, adding that disinfection of offices, schools and the environment was key to halting the spread of the virus.

He promised to continue to contribute his quota toward the development of the country and urged individuals to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, Prof. Olapeju Esimai, Head of Public Health Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, had said the locally-made fumigators were environmentally-friendly and efficient in fighting COVID-19 and similar viruses in the community. (NAN)

Jun. 28, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT

