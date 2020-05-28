Lagos discharges 87 COVID-19 patients

EIGHTY-SEVEN more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Lagos State-run isolation centres, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Wednesday.

The governor said the additional discharges brought to 825 the total number of treated persons in the state.

According to him, 47 of the all-Nigerian patients are male and 50 are female.

He said: “Twenty-six of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan Isolation Centre, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada Isolation Centre and five from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres.”

