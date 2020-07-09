No fewer than 1,000 business owners are undergoing training at the Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG) area in Lagos geared toward helping them implement the COVID-19 guidelines in their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ongoing training organised by the local government in conjunction with the Lagos State Government (LASG), started on July 8 and will end on July 11.

The theme is, ‘COVID-19 Safety Protocol Training for Business Owners’.

The training is taking place in batches throughout the duration of the programme in order to observe social distancing.

In his remark, the Chairman of the council, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, said the programme was aimed at keeping the participants abreast with the latest ways of doing business in the community.

Buraimoh said that the training became necessary because the local government was listed among the 18 councils with high numbers of coronavirus by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“We all have a role to play as the business community to reduce the further spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Ugochukwu Nwaelele, Director, Clarionttech Services, told the participants to ensure that they, as well as their customers were safe while doing business.

Nwaelele, who is also a Safety Consultant, advised that though the World Health Organisation had said COVID-19 was not airborne, having the mentality of it being spread through that means would make people more cautious.

He urged employers to ensure that they provided Personal Protective Equipment for their employees and items such as water, soap and sanitiser for their customers.

Mr Kadiri Shamusideen, Principal Consultant at Zub Chord Tech Ventures, told the participants to further enlighten their customers by putting up anti-COVID-19 signages in their business premises.

Shamusideen advised the participants to register on the LASG platform so their premises could be inspected for reopening of business.

A Participant, Mr Samuel Idowu, praised the organisers for having the interest of the business owners in the community at heart.

Idowu urged fellow business owners to ensure that they worked with the council in enforcing the guidelines against spread of the virus.

“As business owners, we shouldn’t compromise but go all out in the implementation of preventive measures against COVID-19,” he said. (NAN)

