A Public Analyst, Mr Tokunbo Smith, on Friday suggested that the Lagos State Government should leverage on technology by using the database available to Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) in distributing palliatives.

Smith made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that such a measure would make the distribution of palliatives 75 per cent effective.

He said that with such effectiveness, it would cushion the pains of the lockdown on residents and make the stay-home-order more effective.

Smith was reacting to the increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country and the need for another extension of the lockdown.

”We can leverage on Information Technology (IT) for the distribution of palliatives. Fortunately, I am one of the Committee Members of School Health Information Platform (SHIP).

”Lagos State has LASRRA. The government can use the data base to distribute palliatives.

“They have about 75 per cent of residents of Lagos State registered; so why can’t they use it to distribute palliatives.

”When people know that they are using the LASRRA to distribute, it will encourage them to register. So they will know that without being registered, there will be no access to basic things,” he said.

Smith, however, emphasised the need to extend the lockdown, saying that relaxing the lockdown in the midst of a rise in confirmed cases would be going back to status quo.

According to him, relaxing the lockdown and going out with face masks would cause more harm.

He urged the people to endure, urging government to come out with palliative measures and distribute the palliatives in collaboration with individuals and organisations.

Smith said that there should also be adequate training of security personnel in handling civilians during the lockdown to reduce harassment of people.

He noted that though the lockdown extension would affect the economy but if properly managed, Nigerians would be healthy citizens at the end of the day to boost the economy.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had placed a lockdown on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun to curb the spread of the the COVID-19 pandemic, totalling 981 confirmed cases, 197 discharged and 31 deaths as at April 23. (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2020 @ 11:12 GMT |

