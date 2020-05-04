THE Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Kwara chapter, Mr Olayinka Onikijipa, has tasked members to ensure compliance to government directive on easing of the lockdown.

Onikijipa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday that though the government directive on the lockdown is not totally comfortable for their members, but urged them to comply because the government wants the best for them.

“The government will not make decisions to hurt or harm us, they don’t want our deaths. Though, it may not be what we want, but we have told our members to abide by the regulations, seeing it is only for a while.

“The easing of the lockdown is intra-state while most of our members do inter-state travelling, hence my submission on the directive, but we are ready to comply for us to stay alive.

“We have sent our own task force out to ensure compliance with the number of passengers they carry, which is according to the guidelines.

“The task force will also monitor the use of face masks and hand washing provisions at various parks within the state.

“I will like to plead with our members to ensure the usage of face masks and ensure they thoroughly wash their hands before eating or drinking, because they are constantly in contact with different people and also money.

“For those who drink sachet water while driving without washing their hands, it is dangerous at this time, ensure you have hand sanitisers in your vehicles to clean your hands before taking anything into your body.

“And I pray that God will have mercy on us and put an end to the pandemic even during this holy month of Ramadan,” the chairman prayed.

Onikijipa also urged members of the public not to use the face mask to perpetrate evil, as those behind the mask may not be easily identified. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)