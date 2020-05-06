COMMISSIONER of Police in Bauchi state, Mr Philip Maku, has suggested the establishment of additional mobile courts in the state to ensure the speedy trial of defaulters of directives aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus disease.

Maku, who is also the Chairman, Security Sub-committee of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, made the suggestion at a briefing on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the Police Command in Bauchi state had impounded 400 commercial motorcycles and two trucks, as well as their operators, for allegedly violating the restriction placed on movement in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bauchi State Government had restricted movement and closed its boundaries with neighbouring states to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Maku said the motorcycles and the trucks were impounded within Bauchi metropolis and Toro Local Government Area of the state.

“The trucks, which came in from Kano State, were trailed and impounded for contravening the order of the state government,” he said.

He advised members of the public to be law-abiding and support the ongoing effort by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maku urged residents to adhere strictly to the curfew imposed from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am as violators would not be spared. (NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 17:09 GMT |

