Nollywood actress, Chika Ike and her foundation team has began the distribution of stimulus package to Lagosians to cushion the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The renowned actress, who is also a business woman, made this known on her Instagram page @chikaike, where she stated that “with the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown, it has been difficult for most people to feed”.

“These past few weeks have been a trying time for everyone. My team and I focused on making donations to some motherless babies and less privileged homes.

“But we decided to hit the streets this week. Thanks to @jccproperties for supporting this cause .

“Please stay home and stay safe so we can flatten the curve. #stayhome #staysafe #socialdistancingstreet,” she wrote.

According to her, they will still donate to motherless babies and less privileged homes.

Ike is a famous Nollywood actress, model, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is currently the United Nations Ambassador.

Ike, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fancy Nancy Collections, began her career as a model at the age of 16, before moving to the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood).

In 2005, the actress joined the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) and starred in her first film, “Sweet Love,” which staged her.

In 2005, she became famous when she starred in Nollywood’s blockbuster film “Bless the Child,” which featured her as the most promising actress in Nigeria at the African Movie Academy Awards.

Ike has starred in more than 250 Nollywood films, including Paradise, Mirror of Beauty, The Love of a Stranger, Girls Cot Reloaded, Happy End, Bless the Child, Sweet Love, etc.

In 2015, Ike worked with Rok Studios to produce films such as “Happy Ending” and “Stuck on You”.

She has a charitable foundation called ‘Help the Child’, a non-governmental organisation, aimed to help disadvantaged children, especially on the street, without anyone meeting them.

Her “Fancy Nancy” collection is reputed for creating stylish, comfortable and fabulous fashion outfits and accessories such as jewelry, bags and shoes.

She has won several film awards, which include: Best Actress of the Year at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, and the most promising actress in Nigeria at the African Movie Academy Awards.

Currently, she is one of the richest and most influential actress in Nigeria, coupled with her meaningful contributions to entertainment industry. (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2020 @ 8:55 GMT |

