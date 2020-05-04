THE Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has charged operatives of the Corps not to compromise in carrying out the Presidential directives on partial easing of lockdown.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said personnel must display professionalism in enforcing the directive with particular emphasis on the restriction on interstate travels.

He said that physical distancing among vehicle occupants and compulsory use of protective face masks should be observed.

He also said that provision of temperature check devices, sanitizers and hand washing points should be enforced in motor parks and terminals.

He ordered Commanding Officers to ensure that only vehicles conveying goods such as agro and petroleum products, medical supplies, relief and construction materials should be allowed to travel across states.

He warned that on no account should taxis conveying more than 3 passengers, comprising the driver and 2 persons be allowed passage on any route.

“Buses must also comply with the directives of conveying passengers without exceeding 50 per cent of mandatory capacity (maximum of only 2 passengers on a row).

“While tricycles should carry only two passengers at a time, in line with the recommendations of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on physical distancing amongst commuters.

“Transport owners have been adequately communicated on maintaining environmental hygiene and provide temperature checks and hand washing sanitising points at the parks and terminal.

“As such, Commanding Officers should, with immediate effect engage the Transport Unions on the need to adhere to the prescribed number of passengers they are to carry,” he said.

The Corps Marshal ordered the personnel to ensure that defaulters were brought to book through the already existing mobile court operations constituted for the lockdown enforcement.

He called on the pubic to intensify efforts on personal hygiene and desist from violating the social distancing order, saying that partial ease of the lockdown does not suggest that the scourge was over.

“The partial lockdown period basically calls for more vigilance and stringent compliance even more than ever before.

“This is to avoid making mockery of the progress already recorded so far by the PTF in the fight against the global health challenge,” he said. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

