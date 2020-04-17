FOLLOWING reported cases of human rights violations by security operatives enforcing government directives on COVID-19 lockdown, the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has started monitoring and documenting rights violations.

It has urged members of the public to report by telephone calls, text messages or video recordings any human rights violation by ensuring that such reports will include all relevant information of an alleged violator, scene of the incident and victims.

The Commission made this known in a statement issued in Awka, and signed by state coordinator, Nkechi Ugwuanyi, on behalf of its Executive Secretary.

It acknowledged the need by government to protect rights to health and life of the people.

The Human Rights body, however, appealed to law enforcement agencies across the state to carry out their lawful duties in this regard without undue violations of the rights of the citizenry.

“We recommend that all arrests associated with implementation of COVID-19 lockdown be done in accordance with international and National best practices.

“We have directed our staff members to monitor and document all cases of human rights violations across the state for necessary action,’’ the statement said.

The commission enjoined all citizens to comply with COVID-19 lockdown directives by the state government to protect their rights to health and those of others.

Apr. 17, 2020 @ 17:17 GMT

