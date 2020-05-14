THE Police Command in Rivers on Thursday assured residents of free movement of agricultural produce into and outside the state, following ban on inter-state travels.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Joseph Mukan, gave the assurance in Port Harcourt at the inauguration of a Joint Technical Task Team on Emergency Response to COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports growing concerns over steady increase in prices and shortages of foodstuffs occasioned by ongoing lockdown in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Councils of Rivers.

The CP said the team would ensure unhindered movement of foodstuffs, livestock and agricultural inputs to and from all parts of the country.

“The team will immediately hit the ground running to deliver on its mandates as well as stick strictly to their terms of reference,” Mukan said.

The commissioner urged members of the team to discharge their duties with professionalism as well as justify confidence reposed on them by the Federal Government.

“Members of the team are, CP Joseph Mukan, the Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Murktar Lawal and representative of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr O. Igwe.

“Others are, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, Mr Stanley Job and representative of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mike Brooks,” he added.

The Coordinator of the team in the state, Mr Ebimini Tobin, thanked the Federal Government for the intervention and assured of the team’s commitment to realising its mandates.

