Comrade lssa Aremu,  Labour Union Leader, has lauded the foresight of  Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari for his  fatherly initiatives in  the ongoing lockdown in Kwara,  by setting up palliatives committee to give succour to the people.

Aremu who was the 2019  governorship candidate of the Labour Party in
Kwara,  stated this to newsmen in his felicitation message to the Emir who  clocked  80 years on Thursday.

According to the Aremu,  the gesture of the royal father is part of  global efforts to ameliorate the effects of the current lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aremu, who is  the Vice President, United Industrial Global Union, observed that Kwara and Nigeria were blessed with the sterling attributes of the Emir, especially at this challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He identified with what he described as the bold steps taken by the Emir  who set up  an Ilorin Emirate Palliative Committee to raise resources for the voiceless and vulnerable members of the community.

According to him, such a timely intervention will  complement various efforts by the state government toward reducing the impact of the lockdown as a result of the pandemic.

The labour leader appealed to wealthy people in the state to  join the laudable movement as a way of providing succour to the down trodden during this period.

Aremu also recognised efforts by the Emir toward promoting peaceful coexistence among the people of the state. (NAN)

