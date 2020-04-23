Comrade lssa Aremu, Labour Union Leader, has lauded the foresight of Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari for his fatherly initiatives in the ongoing lockdown in Kwara, by setting up palliatives committee to give succour to the people.

Aremu who was the 2019 governorship candidate of the Labour Party in

Kwara, stated this to newsmen in his felicitation message to the Emir who clocked 80 years on Thursday.

According to the Aremu, the gesture of the royal father is part of global efforts to ameliorate the effects of the current lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aremu, who is the Vice President, United Industrial Global Union, observed that Kwara and Nigeria were blessed with the sterling attributes of the Emir, especially at this challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He identified with what he described as the bold steps taken by the Emir who set up an Ilorin Emirate Palliative Committee to raise resources for the voiceless and vulnerable members of the community.

According to him, such a timely intervention will complement various efforts by the state government toward reducing the impact of the lockdown as a result of the pandemic.

The labour leader appealed to wealthy people in the state to join the laudable movement as a way of providing succour to the down trodden during this period.

Aremu also recognised efforts by the Emir toward promoting peaceful coexistence among the people of the state. (NAN)

– Apr. 23, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

