Kaduna State Government has set up mobile courts to summarily try curfew violators, in its effort to preserve public safety.

The state Chief Registrar, Amina Bello, made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday.

The government had issued an executive order prohibiting large gatherings of persons across the state.

Bello stated that, during the Executive Council meeting, approval was given to set up mobile courts in Kaduna and its environs to enforce the said regulations and executive order.

“The court will deal with violators summarily without the need for the present cumbersome procedure of taking offenders to court over such violations.

“Magistrates that will preside over the mobile courts have already been assigned by the State Ministry of Justice.

“The Magistrates will be sitting at various locations across the city starting with Kakuri, Kawo, Magajin Gari, Rigasa, Sabon-tasha, Maraban Rido and Rigachikun respectively,’’ he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2020 @ 8:45 GMT |

