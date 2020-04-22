The Central Methodist Church (CMC) in Enugu on Tuesday distributed foodstuff and cash to some indigent members of the church to cushion the effects of lockdown caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items include bags of rice, gari, palm oil, crates of eggs, yam tubers and cash.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Presbyter of the circuit, Very Rev. Joel Okorie said the gesture was to help some church members who were passing untold hardship due to the lockdown.

Okorie said the items were donated by some good spirited members of the church as palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

The cleric said that the distribution was ongoing as more people were still donating items towards the project.

He said that the church set up a committee called COVID-19 Support for CMC headed by one of the priests, Rev Chibueze Nmesirionye to coordinate the distribution.

The presbyter thanked the donors and prayed for the end of the pandemic across the globe to enable life return to normalcy.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN thanked the church for remembering them during this period of hardship and prayed God to reward them abundantly. (NAN)

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 9:29 GMT |

