An Ilorin-based NGO, the Agricultural and Entrepreneurial Skills Development for Women and Youths (AESDW&Y), on Thursday, distributed food to security operatives enforcing government’s lockdown directive in Kwara.

The National Coordinator of the NGO, Dr Modupe Ogunniyi, said in Ilorin that the gesture was to boost the morale of the security personnel.

Ogunniyi, who commended the state government’s efforts at curtailing the disease, said that the gesture was the NGO’s contributions at this trying time.

The coordinator advised government to employ the services of experts and professional social demographers, who would take care of the needs of the personnel deployed for the operation.

She, however, acknowledged the government’s huge expenses on palliatives to the vulnerable residents, urging it to ensure that every targeted audience got the palliative.

Some security operatives, who preferred anonymity, expressed appreciation to the NGO for feeding them while on duty.

They said that the gesture was apt, as it was always difficult to find food to eat since the beginning of the lockdown. (NAN)

– Apr. 30, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT |

