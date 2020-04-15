Some Ilorin residents on Wednesday were seen at major markets across the city shopping in total disregard to the lockdown directive by the Kwara state government.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the state government had on Tuesday, announced a full scale lockdown, rescinding its earlier decision to set aside four hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for residents to restock their homes.

As early as 12 p.m, residents had trooped out to markets in Ipata, Emir’s palace, Mandate, Yoruba road and Baboko, among others.

A cross-section of the people, who spoke with NAN, said a full scale lockdown without setting a day for stocking would aggravate the effect of the COVID-19 on the residents.

Mrs Balikis Saheed, a resident told NAN that unless an alternative was made for the residents, it would be difficult to enforce the order.

She urged the government to have a rethink and arrange for designated places as markets.

Another resident, Mr Ahmed Ishola, explained that the announcement came late and caught many residents unaware.

Ishola urged the state to follow the Lagos example where government made provision for alternative markets.

According to him, the directive for a total lockdown was desirable considering the contagious nature of the coronavirus disease.

A trader, Mrs Alice Adams, said that the latest news that government had ordered a full scale lockdown caught them unaware.

“The information we have is that markets should open between the hours of 10a.m to 2p.m but this latest information is new and strange to us,” she said.

Adams however noted that such directive would be too hard for people to comply. (NAN)

– Apr. 15, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)