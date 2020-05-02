Enugu State government has directed a partial and gradual reopening of the Ogbete Main Market on May 4 following relaxation of the COVID-19 partial lockdown.

A statement on Friday in Enugu by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said the decision was reached after a meeting between the government, traders and security agencies.

Ortuanya said that the parties agreed on a partial and guided reopening of the Ogbete Main Market in Enugu.

“Enugu State Government, security agencies, leaders of traders in Ogbete Main Market have unanimously resolved that there will be a partial and guided reopening of the market.

“The market is open to shop owners only to enable them serve their customers outside the market place and under no circumstance shall customers be allowed to enter the market.

“All shop owners entering the market must wear face masks, maintain proper personal hygiene and social distancing protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC),” Ortuanya said.

He said that the these measures would be reviewed on weekly basis, adding that security agencies had been directed to enforce the decisions as any violation would be dealt with.

Ortuanya said that the Akwatta Section of the market remained close.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traders would operate from 8am to 2pm daily on the days allotted to them.

According to the schedule, pharmacists, provision stores owners and restaurants would operate on Wednesdays and Fridays while wholesale food dealers will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (NAN)

– May 2, 2020 @ 8:29 GMT |

