Daura Local Government Council, Katsina state said it had received two truck-load of 50kg bags of rice donated by the Gov. Aminu Masari.

The two trucks contain 1,200 bags of the commodity. The Chairman of the council, Hussaini Rafin-Dadi said this during an interactive session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Tuesday.

According to Rafin-Dadi, the gesture is a means of identifying with vulnerable people and giving them support amid the lockdown imposed on the local government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The chairman said that the less privileged, people living with disabilities as well as persons who depended on daily income would be given prime attention.

In his remarks, Nasir yahaya, the member representing Daura Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, expressed appreciation to the governor for providing for the people at such a challenging period.

He urged the people in the area to be patient and to remain law-abiding citizens. (NAN)

Apr. 21, 2020 @ 10:35 GMT

