German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday assured the public that the government would support the cultural sector, which had suffered huge losses due to the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In her weekly video message, Merkel said that strategies were being developed to ensure hygiene and safety measures could be adhered to in theatres, concert halls, opera houses and other venues once allowed to re-open.

“We are excited to take first steps toward normal everyday life, especially in the cultural sector.

“The crisis that started in March had been particularly tough on artists.

“My government is considering which supportive measures will be necessary for artists in the coming months,” Merkel said.

According to the latest figures collated by dpa, 168,300 had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, with 7,337 death. (dpa/NAN)

