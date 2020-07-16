NO fewer than 100 households in Kaduna State have benefitted from food items distributed by the State Government in collaboration with two NonGovernmental Organizations (NGOs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development collaborated with two NGOs, Muzaif Foundation and Gracious Givers Foundation, in the humanitarian gesture.

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajia Hafsa Baba, said the gesture was part of the ministry’s efforts in assisting less privileged households to cushion the ravaging period of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. Zahida Jibril, the Chief Executive Officer of Muzaif Foundation, added that the ministry would continue to support the less privileged in the state in various ways to ameliorate their sufferings.

“We would also initiate as many programmes and activities as we can towards helping the vulnerable so they can also have a sense of belonging.

“We would make sure the vulnerable realize that they have not been forgotten in the state, arrangements are being put in place to ensure they are out of hunger especially in this trying time”, Baba said.

Also speaking during the distribution exercise, the Founder of Gracious Givers Foundation, Aminu Bashir said the vulnerable people were those who needed to be assisted at such a critical time.

He called on government at various levels to assist NGOs of their kinds with grants to enable them easily do their duties and reach out to vulnerable communities.

While appreciating the NGOs, a private arabic school teacher, Malam Usaini Ahmad, said there had never been such kind gesture showed to their community in the past.

“We are very happy to be remembered, there has never been such kind gesture brought to our community and we hope it will keep coming.

“We pray that God Almighty continue to bless you and replenish your purse for giving out to the needy”, Ahmad said.

He called on the government to make special plans in assisting private school teachers, especially in this period, to ameliorate the sufferings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that the food items, which included rice, garri and semovita, were shared to households in the Nassarawa area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)