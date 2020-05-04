MUTUAL Benefits Assurance Plc on Monday said it had paid claims of over N399 million to customers across its businesses amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

The company made the disclosure in Lagos in a statement by Ellen Offo, its Head of Corporate Communication.

The insurance company reassured its customers of its financial stability and resilience of its businesses.

It said that following directives by the federal and state governments on the resumption of economic activities, its branches across the nation resumed business activities on Monday.

It, however. said that its Kano branch would remain closed while remote business transactions would continue due to lockdown still in force in the state.

“Our operations will recommence with staff who will be physically present in the various offices and those who will continue working from home.

“During the period of the lockdown, we leveraged on technology to enable our customers to carry out business transactions with us unhindered.

“We have also activated our mobile app in line with our strategic plan on information technology transformation across our business operations to provide our customers with speedy, accessible and efficient services at their convenience.

“The Mutual Benefits Finance APP is available on Google Play Store, and we encourage our customers to download and make use of the mobile app,” it said.

The firm said that safety protocol put in place before the lockdown would continue.

It listed the measures to include compulsory wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The company said that all its staff, customers and visitors would be required to wash or sanitise their hands and have their temperatures checked before entering offices.

“Frequent disinfecting of floors, door handles and flat surfaces will also continue,” it added.

The insurance company hoped that Nigeria would emerge stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It implored its customers and the general public to adhere to all safety measures to curb the pandemic. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 15:29 GMT |

