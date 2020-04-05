NAWOJ calls for national day of fast and prayers against COVID 19

National President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ)
The national secretariat of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists  has observe with concern the increasing cases  of coronavirus  in the country inspite of  huge concerted effort to stem the spread.

As a people who believe strongly in the power of the almighty God, while government and other stakeholders continue to do the needful, we must turn and seek divine  intervention as a matter of necessity, NAWOJ said in a release it issued on Sunday, April 5 and signed by Ladi Bala, national secretary.

The NAWOJ called on all Nigerians especially women and women Journalists in particular to embark on one day fast on Monday, April 6, and pray for God’s  healing  power upon the  sick and an end to the spread of Covid 19.

“The fast is a clarion call on all and sundry to actively participate in the  fight for a healthy Nigeria where all citizens  in respective of religious or ethnic inclinations live healthier and productive life for a prosperous nation.

“NAWOJ national secretariat is optimistic that with the nation turning to God in all sincerity the looming cloud of Covid 19 will be over  sooner than expected, ” it said, urging Nigerians to pray, start at home and remain safe.

– Apr. 5, 2020 @ 17:12 GMT |

