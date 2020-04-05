The national secretariat of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists has observe with concern the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country inspite of huge concerted effort to stem the spread.

As a people who believe strongly in the power of the almighty God, while government and other stakeholders continue to do the needful, we must turn and seek divine intervention as a matter of necessity, NAWOJ said in a release it issued on Sunday, April 5 and signed by Ladi Bala, national secretary.

The NAWOJ called on all Nigerians especially women and women Journalists in particular to embark on one day fast on Monday, April 6, and pray for God’s healing power upon the sick and an end to the spread of Covid 19.

“The fast is a clarion call on all and sundry to actively participate in the fight for a healthy Nigeria where all citizens in respective of religious or ethnic inclinations live healthier and productive life for a prosperous nation.

“NAWOJ national secretariat is optimistic that with the nation turning to God in all sincerity the looming cloud of Covid 19 will be over sooner than expected, ” it said, urging Nigerians to pray, start at home and remain safe.

– Apr. 5, 2020 @ 17:12 GMT

