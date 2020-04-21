The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reiterated its commitment to collaborating with state governments across the country in fighting Coronavirus.

The Director General of the center, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

Ihekweazu said NCDC was working assiduously in ensuring that the challenge of COVID-19 was contained nationwide.

He said that his team was in Kano to assess the situation on ground and measures embarked by the state government to address the pandemic.

The NCDC boss explained that the rate at which the virus was on the increase in some states of the federation was very alarming, hence collective efforts needed to be in place in ensuring that the pandemic was addressed.

“I want to commend the state governments level of preparedness, especially in provision of well equipped isolation centers,” he said.

According to him, NCDC will design modalities of supporting Kano State to overcome the spread of the virus in the state.

He called on health workers to remain on high alert, while urging Nigerians to take the basic protective measures against COVID-19.

Ihekweazu added that NCDC was set up for situations like this and had built its capacity for emergency response.

He promised that the center would continue to work round the clock with relevant agencies in the country to contain the pandemic.

In a remark, Gov. Ganduje said his administration had provided three modern isolation centers equipped with latest technology expected of isolation centers.

Ganduje appealed to the Federal Government to provide additional testing centers, funds and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He however, urged Nigerians to discontinue the spread of false and unverified information.

The governor also called on the people of the state to wash their hands frequently and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, while practicing personal hygiene. (NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 9:19 GMT |

