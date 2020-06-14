AFRICA.COM, in collaboration with McKinsey & Co., will host the next session of Crisis Management for African Business Leaders on June 17. Safeguarding Africa’s Food Systems Through and Beyond the Crisis, features experts working with agricultural companies on development strategies, introduction of technology and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the continent’s burgeoning youth population.

The panel includes:

Linda Manda, Executive, Agribusiness, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank Group

Kola Masha, Managing Director, Babban Gona

Mezuo Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers Ltd.

Gillian Pais, Partner and Leader, Africa Agriculture Group, McKinsey & Co

Atsuko Toda, Director, Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Development Department, African Development Bank

The webinar series draws the largest-ever gathering of African business leaders each week, with thousands of c-suite participants from 123 countries around the world – 46 countries on the African continent, and 77 countries in the rest of the world.

