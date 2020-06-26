AN NGO, Project Enable Africa, says it has distributed palliatives to no fewer than 100 people living with disabilities (PWDs) in Lagos.

Its Head of Communication, Mr. Lanre Olagunju, told newsmen, shortly after the distribution, that the organisation was committed to digital empowerment of PWDs in Nigeria.

Olagunju said that the palliatives were targeted at 400 people with disabilities in Lagos, saying that it would be done in batches.

According to him, the first batch of palliative is for 100 PWDs in Surulere area of Lagos.

He said that the NGO, in conjunction with Ishktolaram Foundation, would move to Olodi Apapa next week to distribute to another set of 100.

Olagunju said that the NGO promotes digital and social inclusion skills for PWDs because people with disabilities have feeling that they could add value to society with digital skills.

He said that digital skills do not recognise person’s disability, but the ability to operate digitally.

Olagunju said that with digital skills, people with disabilities could do a lot by themselves, thereby adding values to the society by not becoming a stress to their caregivers.

“This year, we plan to train 200 PWDs; we had done the first 50 in the month of March, we suppose to start another one in April, when COVID-19 happens.

“So, what do we do? Do we still want to train? Yes, we want to train, can we train? No, we cannot train.

“But, at a point in time the demand for food was much, and we had to come in to provide palliatives, for them,” he said.

Olagunju said that the essence of the food drive project was for PWDs to get relief during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

He said that their packages basically contained sizeable essentials such as rice, pasta, beans, garri, vegetable oil, face masks, and sanitisers.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Adetutu Adebanjo, appealed to the government to see PWDs as they see people without disabilities, and provide employment for them.

Adebanjo said that if most of them could have the opportunity of working in the government establishment, the stress on their caregivers would be reduced greatly.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Shina Adeniji, while thanking the organisation for the packages, also appealed to the government to alleviate the sufferings of PWDs during this COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

