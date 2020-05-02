An international NGO, United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), has distributed face masks, food items and hygiene products to over 1000 families in Lagos to enhance their hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were distributed to families and individuals at Makoko, Akoka, and Lafiaji in Lagos Island.

Mrs Oyejoke Coker, Board Chairman, United Way Greater Nigeria, on Saturday stressed the need for citizens collaboration to support one another during times of uncertainty and crisis.

“COVID-19 is a new test of our collective strength and UWGN is on the front line now, mobilising people and organisations to provide critical services and vital information for those in need.

“UWGN COVID-19 Response Fund is set up to support individuals and families affected by the pandemic with access to basic amenities, provide personal protective equipment for health workers and accurate information for the general public,” Coker said.

She said the palliative was distributed with the support of Unilever Nigeria Plc, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce and Red Star Logistics.

“Over 1000 individuals and families benefitted from the distribution of these care packages and they received them with joyful acceptance.

“These products, donated by Unilever Nigeria, will aid their journey to sanitary health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

According to Coker, the NGO aims at bridging the gap between low and lower-middle income earning Nigerians, with the support of organisations willing to deliver meaningful and measurable change.

Coker added that UWGN hoped to reach out to more Nigerian families and individuals affected by the pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

NAN reports that UWGN’s intervention focused on education, health and financial stability for all in Nigeria.

UWGN is the local partner of United Way Worldwide, a 100-year-old organisation working in over 40 countries and 1,800 communities worldwide. (NAN)

