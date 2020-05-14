AN NGO, Youth Initiative for Sustainable Human Development in Africa (YISHDA) has sensitised inhabitants of Aku village, Karu Local Government Area. Nasarawa State, on how to avoid COVID-19 infection.

The NGO’s President, Mr Joseph Yaba, said on Thursday that the initiative was supported by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to provide the inhabitants with necessary information about the virus.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent spread in Nigeria, government at all levels and individuals have continued to enhance their approach in the fight to eradicate the virus.

“As concerns continued to grow, it is necessary that critical information and awareness about the virus also reach the local communities.

“This is why our organisation has decided to step up its enlightenment and sensitisation programme at the grassroots level,’’ he said.

Yaba said that the inhabitants were also provided with food items, Personal Protective Equipment as well as hand washing water point in the community to protect them from infection.

According to him, more than 100 households in the community were given rice, beans, spaghetti, vegetable oil and other food substances.

He said the donation was meant to ensure the safety of the residents as well as support them in surviving the current economic challenges.

Yaba said that the sensitisation programme was meant to encourage the beneficiaries on the need for them to wash their hands with soap and water, wear face mask and obey government’s stay-at-home directive.

He also enjoined the residents to adhere to directives and all health advisories issued by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal and State Governments.

Responding on behalf of the residents, Mrs Rifkatu Ezekiel, thanked the organisation for organising the sensitisation programme in the community.

“We really thank the organisation for the support and I promise that all my family members will obey all the information given to us.

Another resident, Mrs Naomi Adeyemi, said that the donated food items would assist many families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that YISDAH is an NGO with the objective of providing young people with economic empowerment, civic engagement, education and mentoring.

NAN

– May 14, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

