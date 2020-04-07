Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO, on Tuesday warned against distribution of foods high in calories from sugar or fats with little dietary fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals to poor households.

SCI’s Nutrition Advocacy Advisor, Mr Isah Ibrahim, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said that although poor households needed the support to enable them to survive the lockdown, food high in saturated fats, sugar or salt should not be donated.

According to him, packaged and processed foods, including cornflakes, bread, pasta and cereals should be avoided.

“Some of these foods have serious health implications and as such, should not be given to the needy.

“Such items might complicate their health and nutrition status.

“Instead, food items that are rich in nutrients should be donated, such as, like millet, beans, plantains, sweet potato, soya beans, groundnuts, rice, fruits, eggs, peanuts, chicken, lean red meat, fish and turkey among others,’’ Ibrahim said.

He commended government and other well-meaning Nigerians for reaching out to the poor and the vulnerable, who are the most affected by the current lockdown in parts of the country over coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed the need for the governments to protect, promote and support the optimal breastfeeding and age-appropriate complementary feeding practices to children under five years throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The advisor also called on the government to support communities and families in maintaining adequate diets for the wellbeing of infant and young children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Government, at all levels, should ensure that in the middle of the pandemic, babies and children continue to get adequate food and healthcare services they need to stay alive and healthy.

“To this end, health workers and other community mobilisation structures must be used to enlighten mothers towards adhering to the recommended feeding practices for their children.

“Parents and other caregivers, including family members, must also be enlightened on the importance of good hygiene practices throughout the lockdown period and beyond.

“There is also the need to find innovative and practical ways to deliver essential routine health services to communities, following the disruption of community outreach due to the lockdown,’’ he told NAN.

The advocacy advisor also urged adherence to the International Code of Marketing of breast-milk substitutes, World Health Assembly resolutions and Nigeria’s 2019 Regulations on the marketing of infant and young children food and other designated products.

NAN reports that the regulations seek to control and regulate the marketing and practices related to breastmilk substitutes and complimentary food when presented to be suitable for partial or total replacement of breastmilk. (NAN)

Apr. 7, 2020 @ 11:05 GMT

