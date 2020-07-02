NIGERIA on Wednesday recorded its new highest daily figure of 790 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 26, 484.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle.

The NCDC said, as at July 1, Nigeria recorded 13 deaths.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC also said that Nigeria reported a total of 603 deaths in 35 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that Delta state reported the highest number of cases with 166 new cases while Lagos reported 120 new infections.

Others are Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18. Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2 and Kebbi-2.

The centre also said it has introduced an lIVR Self-Assessment Tool.

It said that Nigerians could use the opportunity to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment by dialing 01-700-6232 for an automated call-back if they suspect that them or a loved one may have been exposed to the virus.

NAN, reports that the Virology Laboratory at Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State has been included in the National COVID-19 Molecular Laboratory Network.

This brings the total number of laboratories in the national network to 40.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria daily testing exceed 4,000 for the first time in 125 days,the NCDC exceeded its target and set a record on its daily tests to 4, 205 as at June 30.

