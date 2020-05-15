THE Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) on Friday said the institution will partner Mobihealth to commence a Teleconsultation COVID-19 home swab test.

Prof. Babtunde Salako, the Director General of NIMR made the announcement on his verified Twitter account.

Mobihealth is an innovative telemedicine and digital healthcare platform with a mission to, provide everyone on the planet timely access to quality healthcare services from around the world.

Salako twitted:” Today, NIMR concludes partnership with Mobihealth to conduct a R&D on Teleconsultation guided COVID19 home swab test.

“The dates for commencement of the exercise will be made known to the public soon.

“This will be a privately funded initiative with dedicated resources.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institute started a drive through testing of COVID-19 on March 30, in partnership with Lifebank, led by Temie Giwa-Tubosun.

NIMR was established in 1977 to conduct research on diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT /

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)