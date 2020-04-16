THE minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has approved, vide letter ref. MI/PM/16012/S.266/V.II dated 6th April 2020, the above in respect of visitors/migrants affected by the Federal Government’s order, restricting international travels through International Airports and subsequent closure of land borders.

Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer. Nigerian Immigration Service, noted in a statement that in the light of the above, all visitors/migrants holding valid Visitors Pass/Resident Permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out within the period of the international travel restriction, are to be issued with relevant extensions at NO COST to enable the beneficiaries reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the embargo is suspended/lifted by the Federal Government.

It added, however, that migrants/visitors whose permits/visitors pass expired before the restriction order, must pay for overstay relevant for the period and the penalty it attracts.

“Furthermore, anyone that overstays beyond the waiver period whenever the restriction is suspended/lifted by the Federal government is to promptly comply by paying for overstay,” the statement added.

– Apr. 16, 2020 @ 18:53 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)