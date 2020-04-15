The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has commended Kano State Government for declaring total lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Kabir Ado-Minjibir said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kano.

According to him, NLC is not against any action taken by the Government to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We also call on security agencies to respect our members on essential services and urge all workers, including frontline Health Professionals and journalists to always use proper uniforms and means of identification while on duty

“We want to call on the entire workers of the state, who are not on essential services, and also the general public to abide by the decision of the state government in the best interest of our health by staying at home.

“We pray that this seven-day lockdown in the state may stop further spread of the disease and wish those affected speedy recovery. (NAN)

– Apr. 15, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)