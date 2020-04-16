The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, says it has no cause to place its medical personnel on isolation, following the death of a doctor in the hospital over Covid-19 related disease.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, made this assertion in an

interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

LUTH had, in its official twitter handle, said that a 51-year-old medical doctor on Wednesday died of COVID-19 after contracting the virus from a patient he had treated.

“The doctor, who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, was rushed to the facility on Monday after attempting to manage a COVID-19 patient in a private hospital in Lagos.

“He was COVID-19 positive; we started him on drugs, but unfortunately, he died this morning (Wednesday).

“The doctor is not a LUTH staff; he was a private practitioner, though, he trained in LUTH some 18, 20 years ago,” LUTH tweeted.

Adeyemo said that LUTH medical personnel were well trained and protected in the ward on how to attend to Covid-19 related patients.

He said: “Our staff in isolation wards, who care for the patients are well trained and well protected.

“They wear the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEsl before they interact with the patients, whether suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19.” (NAN)

– Apr. 16, 2020 @ 19:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)