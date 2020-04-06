THERE is no truth in the rumour making the rounds that the state plans to impose `a lock down in Anambra’, a top official of Anambra State Government has said.

“This rumour is false and unfounded,’’ C. Don Adinuba said in a statement released to dispel such a wicked rumour.

“The government has not changed its policy on the measures taken to protect our people from the coronavirus, which is devastating the world, including Nigeria,’’ the statement said.

“Ndi Anambra are enjoined to continue to maintain social distancing by keeping away from people by 6 feet. They are also encouraged to regularly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap, and pour the water away if it is in a bowel.

“They are, in addition, advised not to dry their hands with handkerchief or towel because it may be infected. They are also encouraged to use hand sanitiser often,’’ the statement said.

It enjoined all to cover their mouths and noses with disposable tissues papers, while coughing or sneezing. They should use face masks while out of their homes.

The statement stressed that buses and tricycles would remain restricted to the limited number of passengers they were allowed to transport. “Our boundaries with other states remain closed,’’ the statement said.

It, however, noted that Ndi Anambra have complied very well with the guidelines and directives by the government on how to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“This is one of the critical reasons why our state has so far been spared the scourge of COVID-19. Let us continue to make Anambra the safest state in Nigeria in every sense of the expression,’’ the statement said.

It noted that a lot of people had in the last couple of hours been calling government officials in Anambra State to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the rumour that there would be a lockdown in the state from 9am on April 6.

“Those peddling the rumour allege that no vehicles will be allowed to move within the state and that food and pharmaceutical as well as medical markets will from 9am no longer be permitted to operate,’’ it added.

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT

