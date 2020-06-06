GARBA Abari, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has lauded the staff of the agency (field officers) for their dedication to the fight against COVID-19.

Abari particularly commended them raising awareness and advocacy as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The director general commended the staff in a statement by the agency’s Head of Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi.

The NOA chief, who described as exceptional and unprecedented, efforts made so far by the staff to help curb the spread of the virus, also acknowledged their “selfless dedication” to duty throughout the virus lockdown period.

He added that even in the face of limited resources, staff still did their best in sensitising citizens to the need to adhere strictly to the safety protocol recommended by the government and the World Health Organisation.

“I thank NOA staff for their generosity of spirit and for their industry in sourcing partnerships, which have sustained the COVID-19 sensitisation at the community level.

“Management takes note of this ingenuity and sacrifice.

“In spite of the paucity of funds, they ensured that the people remain well-informed to stay safe.

“This conduct is a clear reflection of the fact that NOA staff are genuine practitioners of the patriotism which they preach,” Abari said.

NOA boss, however, called on staff of the agency to remain vigilant and resolute in advocacy for hygienic practices as well as compliance with protocols and advisories from government and health workers, especially now that community transmission appeared to be on the increase

“This is not the time to relax. The number of infected people from community transmission has far outnumbered those who got infected from outside the country.

“This means that as community mobilisation officers and state directorates, you must add more efforts to reach the innermost parts of our communities,” he added

He further urged the staff to remain undeterred by the difficulties of the circumstances in which they work, and to continue to justify the setting up of the institution more than thirty years ago.

“We must remain focused and zealous in the days ahead until COVID-19 is eradicated in Nigeria,” said.

NAN

– June 6, 2020 @ 10:30 GMT |

