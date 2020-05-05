THE Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 60 persons for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in the state, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that the corps had deployed 250 personnel, drawn from its Crisis Management Department, Medical Unit and Operations Department, to assist in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

Olasunkanmi said that all the arrested persons were taken to Sango Magistrates’ Court, Ilorin, for prosecution, where various punishments were meted out to them and appropriate fines imposed.

He said that some of the violators were sentenced to two weeks’ community service, with options of fine, ranging from N5,000 to N10,000, while others bagged both.

Aside the 60 violators, who were prosecuted, Olasunkanmi said that some others were also intercepted, adding, however, that they were later pardoned due to some reasons.

According to him, the NSCDC operatives have continued to ensure that people obey the stay-at-home order by the state government, adding that any violator will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The NSCDC spokesperson said despite the easing of the lockdown, people should endeavour to stay indoors as much as possible and maintain social distancing while outside, to prevent the virus from further spreading in the state. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 16:29 GMT |

