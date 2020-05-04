THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Monday distributed 3,500 customised face masks to its personnel deployed to enforce compliance with the lockdown order.

Mr Babangida Dutsinma, the state NSCDC’s Commandant, who distributed the masks in Kaduna, announced that the corps had deployed more than 3,000 operatives since the beginning of the lockdown across the state.

Dutsinma said that the corps on its part was doing everything possible to make sure that its personnel, especially those who are on the field were well protected.

He said that the use of the masks by his officers and men would to a large extent assist in minimising the danger associated with the current operations while performing their duties.

The commandant, however, expressed the command’s readiness to enforce government directives at every given point in time.

He urged residents to report any suspected case of the pandemic to the nearest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) office for quick response. (NAN)

