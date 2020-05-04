PETER Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, over the weekend made donations worth millions of naira in cash and items to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, to help them, as an isolation centre, to strengthen their ability to combat the COVID-19 pandemic raging through the globe.

Presenting the relief materials to Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, chief medical director of NAUTH, Nnewi, Obi, represented by Prof. Stella Okunna, former commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, stated that the donations were aimed at helping the hospital intensify their preparedness and determination to combat the coronavirus pandemic to a stop.

Prof. Okunna stated that Obi was inspired to reach out to the hospital because he understood the strategic role they played in delivering good health to people in and outside Anambra State.

In her words, “His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, as we know is a man of good will who loves to help those in need. He knows that this hospital has a need in terms of cash and medical equipments, especially at these challenging moments facing the world. That is why he has decided to donate these materials to you.

“He understands the sacrifices you all are making here to ensure that people enjoy maximum health. He encourages you all to continue giving in your best as health workers as we pray that the pandemic ends soon.”

Appreciating Obi for the relief materials, Igwegbe said the items were exactly what the hospital needed at this time as the lack of such items had greatly hampered their work owing to the fact that the items were quite expensive and scarce.

“We sincerely appreciate our brother and former Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, for coming to our aid at this critical time. We are delighted to receive the items from the abundance of his heart. These are the items we need dearly in the management of this COVID-19 pandemic. The items are scarce and very expensive. We are very glad he brought these items at our most time of need. May God bless him for what he had done today and all his charitable works across the country,” Prof Igwegbe said in appreciation of Obi.

Johnbosco Akaegbobi, member, Anambra State House of Assembly, representing Nnewi South Constituency II, described Obi as “a man who has the interest of the people at heart”.

Akaegbobi said: “Obi is truly a man who loves to give back to the society. He understands that these items are expensive and often out of financial reach of many, so he strives to provide them, not just in this hospital, but across the country”. He prayed God to continue to bless Obi in his future endeavours.

Items donated by Obi included 10 cartons of hand gloves (10,000 pieces), a carton of 2500 face masks, 5 cartons of sanitizers, 10 big cartons of paracetamol (24,000 pieces), an infrared thermometer and a cheque of N2.5 million.

Others present at the event were Patrick Obi, former commissioner for housing and Joseph Ugboaja, chairman medical advisory Committee of NAUTH, Nnewi.

– May 4, 2020 @ 8:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)