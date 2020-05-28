THE Gindiri Old Students’ Association (GOSA) has donated N1 million to the Plateau government’s COVID-19 Trust Fund, as part of its contributions to combat the pandemic in the state.

The National President of the association, Prof. Rotgak Gofwen, while presenting the cheque to Gov. Simon Lalong on Thursday at the Government House, Jos, said that the gesture was to complement government’s efforts.

Gofwen, who led other members of the association, commended Lalong for his efforts so far at combating COVID-19 in the state.

He particularly acknowledged the governor’s efforts in such areas as fumigation of the state, installation of CCTVs at inter-state boundaries and inauguration of a research team for the disease, among others.

Gofwen also appreciated the governor for supporting GOSA to improve its Information Communications Technology (ICT) and other educational projects, saying that the gesture had resulted in the school becoming a United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre.

“With your support to us and other stakeholders, we have a library and an ICT centre, which has been approved as a UTME centre. Indeed, JAMB sent 4,000 candidates to write the 2019 UTME in the ICT centre,” he said.

Responding, Lalong commended the association for promoting quality education, saying that the institution had produced many personalities, who had made marks in various sectors, both nationally and internationally.

“You have done a lot in making us reshape the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

“One of you was the first governor in Plateau, who left indelible footprints in the sands of time, and your Alma Mater has equally done a lot in the education sector in Nigeria and beyond,” the governor said.

Lalong thanked the association for the donation, assuring that it would be put to good use.

NAN

