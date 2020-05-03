As people are on a total lockdown in Lagos State, no thanks to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Daniel Olukoya, general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, took the initiative to feed thousands of the vulnerable residents of the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state, by providing them with food stuff packs.

The International Headquarters of the MFM is located in the precinct of the local government and quite a large number of the ministry’s members reside there.

Apart from feeding the community, the MFM, in the first week of the state government’s announced lockdown, donated several packs of hand gloves, nose and mouth masks, as well as booklets of the ministry’s 30 Days Prayer Retreat, to the state government at the Yaba Primary Health Care facility. This was the first installment of donations.

In the same vein, the ministry donated a brand new Toyota Hiace ambulance to the Lagos State government.

The second installment of donation of medicaments were handed to the state government in the third week of lockdown, while a similar gesture was done to the Ogun State government, through the MFM ministry at Abeokuta.

On his feeding of the vulnerable, Olukoya engaged the service of young boys in every locality in sharing the foodstuffs, because, they know themselves.

This is to ensure equitable distribution and avoid rancor in the process.

The sharing, which started at 9am from Alagomeji side, covered the Old Yaba Road, Herbert Macauley, Adekunle, Layinka, Latunde, Ayodele streets, Ladipo, Wright, Cater, Mac Culum, Moloney, Glover, Freeman streets, took the team through Simpson Street, Borno Way, Murtala Muhammed Way, and ended up at the starting point, Simpson by Latunde streets in the evening.

Beneficiaries of the gesture were full of prayers and appreciation to God in the life of Dr. Olukoya, for reminding and taking care of them at this period of need.

Some of the areas that the food palliative was shared are Ebute Meta, Onike, Iwaya, Makoko and environs.

Meanwhile, the phrase, ‘charity begins from home’ was manifested in the humanitarian gesture, as the vulnerable members of the MFM were well taken care of through their groups.

Group leaders were charged to submit list of names of the eligible members of their groups, who were subsequently invited to the church to collect the foodstuffs packs from the palliative team.

Of course, this arrangement did not override the individual group’s provisions for their members, which was done accordingly at the different group’s levels.

Also, the house fellowships, to which every member of the MFM belongs, also made their separate arrangements to provide for their members, as the lockdown lasts.

– May 3, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

