PATRICK Agha-Mba, transition committee chairman, Onitsha North Local Government, LGA, has shared government palliatives to 800 youths in Onitsha North and South Communities. The sharing ceremony took place at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha.

Agha-Mba said the bags of rice from government were aimed at helping them curb the harsh effects of the pandemic in the community.

The chairman, who doubles as president of youth wing of Onitsha Improvement Union, said he was grateful that 400 bags were added to the initial 400 to accommodate youth in the two communities.

Agha-Mba also commended Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, traditional ruler of Onitsha, that instructed that the palliatives be shared to all youths living within the kingdom, irrespective of their community of origin, because they were all his subjects.

The list, include names of some Hausas, Efiks, Yorubas and National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

Achebe advised the youths to understand the problem facing the globe, urging them to be law-abiding as well as shun violence.

Chike Ekweogwu, president-general of Onitsha, in an interview explained that 400 bags were also brought in for the elderly Onitsha North and South.

On the sharing of palliatives to the elderly, he said that it was shared in descending order to no fewer than 200 elderly from 85 and above.

One of the beneficiaries from Fegge, Echezona Dunu, said: “It is a welcome development to alleviate the plight of youths in various communities at this trying period.’’

Another beneficiary, Ogbuagu Chidi Ogbuagu also from Fegge remarked that justice was generally applied in the distribution.

