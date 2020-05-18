OONI of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at the weekend, urged banks in Nigeria to step up efforts in regular fumigation of their premises, saying it is one of the ways to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Besides, financial institutions, the monarch urged other players in organised private sector to disinfecting of their business premises to prevent the spread of the pandemic which is giving the entire world sleepless night.

Oba Ogunwusi spoke in Lagos when he donated two Motorized Modular Fumigator to the Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN).

He called on PECAN to engage in massive enlightenment programmes to drum loud messages about the need for people and institutions to disinfect their environment.

He said: “COVID-19 is real. I think there’s need to introduce other measures to fight and control the pandemic.

“We are all fighting what we cannot see. A lot of people, even in Nigeria some people still don’t believe that the virus is real.

“It is indeed a war, absolute war against humanity, it is about time we started taking it seriously. Disinfection is a key aspect of preventing and controlling COVID -19 in Nigeria and it is as important as wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and other health precautions stipulated by government.”

Oba Ogunwusi added,’ let the government put the law in place, as they are mandating us to wear face masks, they should mandate basic disinfection of the environment to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He charged PECAN to moving around public areas to disinfect the environment, public areas and educate people on the essence of fumigation.

“In my own little way, from House of Oduduwa, I have donated this small machine to you, offer free services in your own little way. I know it is very difficult for you to service everybody, but organise seminars, lectures and workshops to let the private sector know the necessity of disinfection.”

