SPEAKER, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Tuesday said the House was considering a post-COVID-19 stimulus Bill to assist people and better the state economy.

Owoeye made this known at the special plenary to mark the first year anniversary of the Seventh Assembly.

He said the Assembly was concerned about the effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy, which had brought about dwindling economic and job losses.

The speaker urged the state government to quickly reel out its post COVID-19 economy plans.

He said that the proposed stimulus Bill would be given accelerated passage upon presentation before the House.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy, and this Assembly is concerned about the dwindling economic fortune, the job losses among others.

“We must fashion out a way to rescue our people, most especially those who falls into the poverty index due to the pandemic.

“The Assembly is considering a stimulus Bill that will greatly assist our people and better our economy.

“And we are going to work with the executive and critical stakeholders to make sure that the Bill covers all critical areas of a post COVID-19 economy,” he said.

Reeling out the achievements of the Assembly in the last one year, Owoeye said the House, through quality legislation, had passed eight bills that had direct impact on people of the state.

He also added that effective oversight of ongoing developmental projects in the state and making the Assembly accountable through publication of activities and effective public engagement and E-parliament were also done.

The speaker said all the achievements of the Assembly would not have ever been possible without the support of his colleagues, and he dedicated the achievements to them.

He also thanked Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and people of Osun for their supports, and for allowing peace to reign in the state.

Owoeye said that the lawmakers would rededicate themselves to serve them more in the second session of the seventh Assembly.

In his remarks, Oyetola said that the state government admired the achievements and people-oriented legislations the Assembly had delivered in the last one year.

“As a government, we owe the successful delivery of our developmental agenda, which is our pact with people, to the unalloyed cooperation of this distinguished House.

“On behalf of the Executive, I thank the House for their tremendous cooperation without compromising their independence,” the governor said.

Oyetola also appreciated the lawmakers for their understanding during the raging COVID-19 pandemic, saying he was confident that the state has what it takes to move to the desired level in the days ahead.

He, therefore, urged the legislators being representatives of people and the closest to them, to continue to mobilise them to support and show understanding as government strives to take the state out of the brink. (NAN)

– Jun. 9, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

