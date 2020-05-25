PALESTINIAN Authorities on Monday said it would ease restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus over the course of the coming week.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said restrictions would be lifted in stages by Wednesday.

“Public transport will resume and mosques, churches, shops, parks, restaurants and cafes are to gradually reopen.

“Classes for older children will resume coming week, though the regular school year is already over,’’ Shtayyeh said.

He, however, warned that the restrictions imposed in March would return should the numbers of new infections begin to rise.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed 368 coronavirus cases in the West Bank and 55 in the Gaza Strip, with three virus-related deaths across both territories. (dpa/NAN)

– May 25, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT

