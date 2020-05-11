PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP), has condoled with the Chairman of its Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of the Patriarch of the Tambuwal family, Sheikh Haruna Usman.

The party commiserated with the governor in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan described the late Sheikh as a highly devout Muslim and beacon of light, whose life and teachings served as a great source of inspiration and direction to many, especially the younger generation.

He said that the death of the scholar was an irreplaceable loss, not only to the Tambuwal family, but to the people of Sokoto State, Nigeria and humanity in general.

“Our party is pained that our nation has lost one of her rarest gems, who left the stage at the time his prayers, wise teachings and guidance are needed the most.

“The PDP commiserates with Gov. Tambuwal, the entire Tambuwal family as well as the people and government of Sokoto State and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said. (NAN)

– May 11, 2020 @ 9:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)