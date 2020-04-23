The Plateau government have set up a post COVID-19 economy road map for the state, as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the state’s economy.

Gov. Simon Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, said the roadmap was to brainstorm on economic recovery strategies for the state.

Lalong said he has directed the State Economic Advisory Council, headed by Chief Ezekiel Gomos, to recommend practical and comprehensive strategies for sustaining the state’s economy in partnership with critical stakeholders.

He said he has mandated the Council to liaise and consult with all Ministries, Department and Agencies, Local Government Councils and key private sector players in the manufacturing sector for their inputs.

Others listed are private sector players in agriculture, banking and finance, hospitality and entertainment; trade and commerce, Information Communication Technology, mining sector, among others.

He said the council is expected to submit periodic policy and strategic recommendations to him on the State economy during the COVID-19 and beyond. (NAN)

– Apr. 23, 2020 @ 9:19 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)